Dozens of activists and trade unionists rallied at San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins office to demand that she drop the serious charges against 78 people who blocked the SF bay bridge during the APEC meeting in San Francisco.

Drop The Charges was the demand of dozens of community and labor leaders and activists on 1/17/24 at the office of San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins. Seventy eight protesters against the genocide in Gaza blocked the San Francisco Bay Bridge during APEC where Biden was meeting. Speakers talked about the action and the political retaliation by the District Attorney saying that they were not a "safety problem" but speakers charged that the real crime was the genocide in Palestine. Jenkins who was supported by Mayor London Breed is a supporter of Zionism and like the mayor took trips to Israel paid for by the Zionists.Additional Media:Palestine, Labor, Retaliation & The Removal Of AHS Bd Member & Nurse Jennifer Esteen From AHS BoardJustice For Keita O'Neil! SF DA Jenkin Fronting For POA & Developers In Dropping Charges For Killing"We Mean Business" SF Unionists Protest SF POA & Demand Defunding of Police & Ending MilitarizationWW 6-25-20 Police Unions, Police Terror, The AFL-CIO And LaborBanko Brown Murder & License To Kill: SF Press Conference At SF DA’s OfficeProduction of Labor Video Project