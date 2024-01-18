top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

SF DA Brooke Jenkins "Drop The Charges" Now on the 78

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jan 18, 2024 9:31AM
Dozens of activists and trade unionists rallied at San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins office to demand that she drop the serious charges against 78 people who blocked the SF bay bridge during the APEC meeting in San Francisco.
palestine_jenkins_protest_poet_1-17-24.jpg
Drop The Charges was the demand of dozens of community and labor leaders and activists on 1/17/24 at the office of San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins. Seventy eight protesters against the genocide in Gaza blocked the San Francisco Bay Bridge during APEC where Biden was meeting. Speakers talked about the action and the political retaliation by the District Attorney saying that they were not a "safety problem" but speakers charged that the real crime was the genocide in Palestine. Jenkins who was supported by Mayor London Breed is a supporter of Zionism and like the mayor took trips to Israel paid for by the Zionists.

Additional Media:

Palestine, Labor, Retaliation & The Removal Of AHS Bd Member & Nurse Jennifer Esteen From AHS Board
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI

Justice For Keita O'Neil! SF DA Jenkin Fronting For POA & Developers In Dropping Charges For Killing
https://youtu.be/SdSYc7PO5UM

"We Mean Business" SF Unionists Protest SF POA & Demand Defunding of Police & Ending Militarization
https://youtu.be/zdw0zBXBG64

WW 6-25-20 Police Unions, Police Terror, The AFL-CIO And Labor
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-25-20-police-unions-the-afl-cio-and-labor

Banko Brown Murder & License To Kill: SF Press Conference At SF DA’s Office
https://youtu.be/T1ZPOHd4Ldc

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/uocWWiBV0-8
§SEIU 1021 VP Kristin Hardy Spoke At The Rally
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jan 18, 2024 9:31AM
sm_img_1244.jpg
original image (1659x2220)
SEIU 1021 VP Kristin Hardy spoke at the rally and supported the demand to drop the charges. She also reported that SF City workers were rallying for a contract and would be rallying the same day at San Francisco city hall. The SEIU 1021 office is at the same building and many SEIU 1021 SF City bargaining team were locked out of. the meeting by the DA so they attended and supported the rally.
https://youtu.be/uocWWiBV0-8
§Drop The Charges and Participants
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jan 18, 2024 9:31AM
sm_img_1240.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Supporters of dropping the charges rallied at the DA's office.
https://youtu.be/uocWWiBV0-8
§DA Brooke Jenkins Who Was Put In By Zionist London Breed Supports Big Tech Billionaires
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jan 18, 2024 9:31AM
sm_ufclp_jenkins_cruise_rally_9-20-23.jpg
original image (1732x1732)
SF DA Brooke Jenkins who was supported by SF Zionist mayor London Breed has refused to prosecute the GM tech company Cruise for violating the vehicular code and seriously injuring pedestrians. While she talks about safety she refuses to defend the people of San Francisco. She also took a trip to apartheid Israel paid for by the Zionist regime's supporters.
https://youtu.be/uocWWiBV0-8
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code