CODEPINK S.F. Bay Winter Gathering
Date:
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Russell Street @MLK Jr. Way, Berkeley
Nikki Fortunato Bas, President of the Oakland City Council, will join the CODEPINK SF Bay Area Winter Gathering as our honored guest. We credit Nikki with obtaining a unanimous vote of the City Council for the Oakland Ceasefire Resolution.
Join us at our CODEPINK Winter Gathering. It's a wonderful opportunity to welcome the many wonderful new people who have been joining in CODEPINK actions and events.
There will be brief presentations by organizers about CODEPINK campaigns, including the upcoming "Merchants of Death Caravan" to Palo Alto and Sunnyvale. Krista Chan will present the project organizing University of California alumni in a campaign asking UC regents to divest from militarism and apartheid Israel. Andrea Valverde will introduce us to the postcard project writing to We'll have time to get acquainted, watch short movie "CODEPINK San Francisco Rage Against the War Machine", and the filmmaker may join us!
There will be an activist art-making project and brainstorming for future actions. Delicious snacks, free childcare available by email to codepinksfbay [at] gmail.com.
Wear pink, and help yourself to pink items from the pink free box.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/sf120
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 1:25AM
