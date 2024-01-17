From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Diego Peace Vigil for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Entry to Ocean Beach
Sunset Cliffs Blvd and W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA
Join CODEPINK SD and San Diego Veterans every Saturday at 12:00 pm on the plaza corner of Sunset Cliffs Blvd. and W. Point Loma Blvd., entry to Ocean Beach, San Diego, CA.
Wear pink and bring a peace-related poster if you have one!
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/sd120
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 10:17PM
