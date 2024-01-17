San Diego Peace Vigil for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Entry to Ocean Beach

Sunset Cliffs Blvd and W Point Loma Blvd

San Diego, CA

Join CODEPINK SD and San Diego Veterans every Saturday at 12:00 pm on the plaza corner of Sunset Cliffs Blvd. and W. Point Loma Blvd., entry to Ocean Beach, San Diego, CA.



Wear pink and bring a peace-related poster if you have one!