Read Palestine: Listening Session and Discussion
Date:
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
48 S 7th St
San Jose, CA
We’ll be continuing our Read Palestine listening sessions of The Hundred Years' War on Palestine where we left off (~ 20 minutes into chapter 3) at 2pm this Saturday (01/20) at the San Jose Peace & Justice Center. Everyone is welcome to join, even if you missed the other sessions! Refreshments and art supplies will be provided!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2OKF2kPIy4/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 7:35PM
