Read Palestine: Listening Session and Discussion

Date:

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

48 S 7th St

San Jose, CA

We’ll be continuing our Read Palestine listening sessions of The Hundred Years' War on Palestine where we left off (~ 20 minutes into chapter 3) at 2pm this Saturday (01/20) at the San Jose Peace & Justice Center. Everyone is welcome to join, even if you missed the other sessions! Refreshments and art supplies will be provided!