Seattle Says “No” to Occupation and Genocide in Palestine by riotRhino

On Saturday, January 6th, 2024, Seattle activist groups took up the call to “shut it down for Palestine,” by blocking Northbound I-5 for over 6 hours. This video is 2:39 long.

The video linked to on YouTube was made this from footage I took in Seattle on January 6th, 2024. Seattle folks took direct action and shut down I-5, the primary highway in Western Washington, which runs right through the heart of the city in solidarity with the people of Palestine. I-5 was shut down for hours from about 12:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The kkkops rerouted traffic through the city and kept their distance. No one was arrested.



The video features footage of a speaker who discusses the similarities in struggle between the Philippines and Palestine and a short interview with Hassam Nasr who is part of the coalition of groups which organized the march and direct action.



If anyone can tell me who the first speaker is that would be appreciated. I missed her intro while getting to know my new mic.