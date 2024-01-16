From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Teach-In and Rally for Biden Federal Court Lawsuit
Date:
Friday, January 26, 2024
Time:
8:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Oscar Grant Plaza
14th & Broadway
Oakland, CA
Rain location:
First Unitarian Church of Oakland
685 14th St
Oakland, CA
14th & Broadway
Oakland, CA
Rain location:
First Unitarian Church of Oakland
685 14th St
Oakland, CA
On Friday, January 26, a federal court in Oakland, CA will hear a lawsuit filed by Palestinian plaintiffs charging President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Austin with complicity in Israel’s genocide. This suit seeks an emergency federal court order to halt U.S. support for this genocide. The federal court has the authority to force the U.S. to stop this genocide, a crucial and urgent case for the millions who are enduring the devastating effects of Israel’s rampage.
Join us for a teach-in and rally with cultural workers, live art, testimony, and livestream with national allies to build our collective pressure on Biden and his administration.
Join us for a teach-in and rally with cultural workers, live art, testimony, and livestream with national allies to build our collective pressure on Biden and his administration.
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 4:18PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network