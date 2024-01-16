Teach-In and Rally for Biden Federal Court Lawsuit

Date:

Friday, January 26, 2024

Time:

8:30 AM - 8:30 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Oscar Grant Plaza

14th & Broadway

Oakland, CA



Rain location:

First Unitarian Church of Oakland

685 14th St

Oakland, CA

On Friday, January 26, a federal court in Oakland, CA will hear a lawsuit filed by Palestinian plaintiffs charging President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Austin with complicity in Israel’s genocide. This suit seeks an emergency federal court order to halt U.S. support for this genocide. The federal court has the authority to force the U.S. to stop this genocide, a crucial and urgent case for the millions who are enduring the devastating effects of Israel’s rampage.



Join us for a teach-in and rally with cultural workers, live art, testimony, and livestream with national allies to build our collective pressure on Biden and his administration.



