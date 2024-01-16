From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Bruno Vigil for Peace
Monday, January 22, 2024
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Angela
San Bruno City Hall
San Bruno, CA
Join us to honor the innocent lives lost in Palestine.
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
