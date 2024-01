Central Coast premiere of "What I Want You To Know. This 2023 documentary film follows 13 veterans who saw and experienced the price of war up close. With searing candor, they share stories from their deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan – and the moral injury that came from being asked to betray their sense of what is right. The alienation, anger, and grief they express bear out the high levels of suicide among returned veterans.Their call to action is that we all be better citizens, and insist that our government not deploy citizen soldiers into unnecessary wars.Film runtime: 1 hr 32 mins. Discussion follows the film. Free admission.Sponsored by Veterans For Peace, Monterey Chapter 46.For more info, email Michael Dempsey at mikedevfp46 [at] gmail.com