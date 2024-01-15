top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/9/2024
Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Film: What I Want You To Know

sm_wiwytk_2-09-2024_flyer.jpg
original image (1149x1553)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, February 09, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 939355
Central Coast premiere of "What I Want You To Know. This 2023 documentary film follows 13 veterans who saw and experienced the price of war up close. With searing candor, they share stories from their deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan – and the moral injury that came from being asked to betray their sense of what is right. The alienation, anger, and grief they express bear out the high levels of suicide among returned veterans.

Their call to action is that we all be better citizens, and insist that our government not deploy citizen soldiers into unnecessary wars.

Film runtime: 1 hr 32 mins. Discussion follows the film. Free admission.

Sponsored by Veterans For Peace, Monterey Chapter 46.

For more info, email Michael Dempsey at mikedevfp46 [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://vfp46.com/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 15, 2024 10:58PM
