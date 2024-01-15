top
Palestine

Palestine, Retaliation & Removal of AHS Board Member & Nurse Jennifer Esteen from AHS

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 10:37PM
Alameda Health System board member and SEIU 1021 member Jennifer Esteen was removed from her position on the board by Alameda Nate Miley two days after she signed a petition for a ceasefire in Gaza.
original image (1600x1200)
The growing mass opposition to the bombing of Gaza by US supported Israeli weapons and bombs has led to public opposition by unions, workers and some government representatives. This has led to retaliation and targeting of those opposed to the genocide and one of these actions was against Jennifer Esteen who is a member of the Alameda Health System Board as well as a working nurse in the San Francisco Department of Public Health and a member of SEIU 1021. Two days after signing a petition supporting a ceasefire she was unilaterally removed from her position on the board by Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley who she is also running against for of the Board of Supervisors position. WorkWeek and Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer interviewed her about this retaliation, the war and the serious healthcare issues in Alameda County and the country.

This interview was done on 1/15/24

Removal of Jennifer Esteen from Alameda Health System
https://www.pleasantonweekly.com/square/2023/12/29/removal-of-jennifer-esteen-from-alameda-health-system
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 10:37PM
A strike took place at the AHS that exposed the privatization of the public healthcare system. A new board member Jennifer Esteen from SEIU 1021 was appointed to the AHS board after the strike and now she was removed by Alameda supervisor Nate Miley who she is running against.
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 10:37PM
Thousands of AHS workers went on strike. They and former AHS board member Jennifer Esteen are angry that while billions of dollars are going to the US supported Israeli war on Gaza, millions are suffering in Alameda and throughout the US.
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
