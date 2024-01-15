From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers
Palestine, Retaliation & Removal of AHS Board Member & Nurse Jennifer Esteen from AHS
Alameda Health System board member and SEIU 1021 member Jennifer Esteen was removed from her position on the board by Alameda Nate Miley two days after she signed a petition for a ceasefire in Gaza.
The growing mass opposition to the bombing of Gaza by US supported Israeli weapons and bombs has led to public opposition by unions, workers and some government representatives. This has led to retaliation and targeting of those opposed to the genocide and one of these actions was against Jennifer Esteen who is a member of the Alameda Health System Board as well as a working nurse in the San Francisco Department of Public Health and a member of SEIU 1021. Two days after signing a petition supporting a ceasefire she was unilaterally removed from her position on the board by Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley who she is also running against for of the Board of Supervisors position. WorkWeek and Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer interviewed her about this retaliation, the war and the serious healthcare issues in Alameda County and the country.
This interview was done on 1/15/24
Additional Media:
Removal of Jennifer Esteen from Alameda Health System
https://www.pleasantonweekly.com/square/2023/12/29/removal-of-jennifer-esteen-from-alameda-health-system
.
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
This interview was done on 1/15/24
Additional Media:
Removal of Jennifer Esteen from Alameda Health System
https://www.pleasantonweekly.com/square/2023/12/29/removal-of-jennifer-esteen-from-alameda-health-system
.
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network