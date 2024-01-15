Alameda Health System board member and SEIU 1021 member Jennifer Esteen was removed from her position on the board by Alameda Nate Miley two days after she signed a petition for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The growing mass opposition to the bombing of Gaza by US supported Israeli weapons and bombs has led to public opposition by unions, workers and some government representatives. This has led to retaliation and targeting of those opposed to the genocide and one of these actions was against Jennifer Esteen who is a member of the Alameda Health System Board as well as a working nurse in the San Francisco Department of Public Health and a member of SEIU 1021. Two days after signing a petition supporting a ceasefire she was unilaterally removed from her position on the board by Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley who she is also running against for of the Board of Supervisors position. WorkWeek and Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer interviewed her about this retaliation, the war and the serious healthcare issues in Alameda County and the country.This interview was done on 1/15/24Additional Media:Removal of Jennifer Esteen from Alameda Health SystemWorkWeekLabor Video Project