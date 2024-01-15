The victory of Argentinian president Javier Milei and his plan to privatize and destroy public services is directly tied to his plans to repress and destroy the organized working class and the Left. His cabinet includes open supporters of a rightwing fascist regime that plans to use an executive order, backed by the military and police, to intimidate and smash any political and work- ing-class opposition. His use of the police to invade union offices and his use of executive action to privatize and destroy social programs for the working class and poor are an existential threat to the working people of the country.The rise of Milei, like Trump and other right-wing populists internationally, is a direct result of the growing crisis within capitalism and imperialism. The US imperialist wars in Iraq, Syria, Libya, and the US supported war in Gaza have led to migrations of millions of people, and these migrations have been used by nationalists and fascists to build their political and racist movement.The decline of US imperialism, as with other empires, is leading to more adventurism and open support for fascist and rightwing regimes, including the Zionist regime in Israel. This is a warning to all workers around the world, including in the United States that with no working-class political alternative, there is a possibility of Trump coming back into power and this time with even more dire consequences.Only the organized working-class has the power to challenge and defeat a fascist movement, and the first step is building a global united front against the Milei government. A defeat and smashing of his government would be a victory for workers not only in Argentina but also in Latin America, the US, and the world.On January 24th, the CGT called for a general strike and other unions in Argentina along with the Workers’ Left Front (Frente de Izquierda y de los Trabajadores) are supporting this call for a general strike against the Milei government. We urge that workers globally join in solidarity against this fascist government and the fight in their own country for working class power.Milei Out, For Smashing Right-wing Fascists and A Workers’ GovernmentInitiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party Contact info: