San Francisco Labor & Workers

Support Argentina’s General Strike Against Fascist Milei: Victory for Argentina Workers!

Date:
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Location Details:
US Federal Building
70 9th St./Mission St.
San Francisco
The victory of Argentinian president Javier Milei and his plan to privatize and destroy public services is directly tied to his plans to repress and destroy the organized working class and the Left. His cabinet includes open supporters of a rightwing fascist regime that plans to use an executive order, backed by the military and police, to intimidate and smash any political and work- ing-class opposition. His use of the police to invade union offices and his use of executive action to privatize and destroy social programs for the working class and poor are an existential threat to the working people of the country.

The rise of Milei, like Trump and other right-wing populists internationally, is a direct result of the growing crisis within capitalism and imperialism. The US imperialist wars in Iraq, Syria, Libya, and the US supported war in Gaza have led to migrations of millions of people, and these migrations have been used by nationalists and fascists to build their political and racist movement.

The decline of US imperialism, as with other empires, is leading to more adventurism and open support for fascist and rightwing regimes, including the Zionist regime in Israel. This is a warning to all workers around the world, including in the United States that with no working-class political alternative, there is a possibility of Trump coming back into power and this time with even more dire consequences.

Only the organized working-class has the power to challenge and defeat a fascist movement, and the first step is building a global united front against the Milei government. A defeat and smashing of his government would be a victory for workers not only in Argentina but also in Latin America, the US, and the world.

On January 24th, the CGT called for a general strike and other unions in Argentina along with the Workers’ Left Front (Frente de Izquierda y de los Trabajadores) are supporting this call for a general strike against the Milei government. We urge that workers globally join in solidarity against this fascist government and the fight in their own country for working class power.

Milei Out, For Smashing Right-wing Fascists and A Workers’ Government
info [at] ufclp.org, http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 15, 2024 9:54PM
§Fascist Melei Is Organizing For The Destruction Of The Working Class
by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 9:54PM
unknown-3.jpeg
Argentinian fascist Melei has used executive power to outlaw workers rallies and strikes and is preparing to crush the Jan 24th general strike called by the UGT.
