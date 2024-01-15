From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Modesto: Mass Mobilization for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
10th Street Plaza
Modesto, CA
Modesto, CA
Join us on Saturday, Jan 27 at 12:00 PM at 10th Street Plaza in Modesto for a mass mobilization for Palestine!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0sGXDyPy5e/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 15, 2024 9:44PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network