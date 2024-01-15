top
East Bay Labor & Workers

Tesla Fremont MLK Rally Protesting Racism, Union Busting & Backing Swedish Tesla Strikers

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 2:30PM
A rally on MLK Weekend was held at the massive Tesla Fremont assembly plant where 20,000 work. The action was called to protest the systemic racism and sexism by Elon Musk and his massive union busting drive. They also supported the Swedish striking Tesla mechanics who have been on strike for nearly 2 months.
tesla_solidarity_1-13-24.jpg
Workers and musicians rallied on 1/13/24 at the Tesla assembly plant in Fremont, California on MLK weekend to protest Elon Musks systemic racism and sexism at the Tesla assembly plant. They also protested the union busting and rallied in solidarity with striking Swedish Tesla service mechanics.

They have been on strike for over 2 months for a contract. Workers from the ILWU, CWA UPNET, Teamsters Local 70, PMWG spoke in solidarity as well as former workers at Tesla. Participants charged Elon Musk is an international union buster who violates the laws all over the world and also supports coups for lithium that took place in Bolivia. Speakers also charged Musk with supporting the genocidal bombing of Gaza with the support of both Biden and Trump.

Musicians including Jimmy Kelly also performed songs about the role of Musk and a new mural was unveiled by muralist artist Andrew Kong Knight. The rally was initiated by the Tesla Workers Solidarity Network.

Additional Media:

Elon Musk Union Busting & Swedish Tesla Mechanics Fighting For A Contract
https://youtu.be/U-A46C55LWQ

Musk Get Your Racist Union Busting Hands Off Control Of Twitter Platform! Protest At Twitter HQ
https://youtu.be/4Wgaw7y36Oc

Musk's Tesla Plantation With Nooses & Lynching https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2022/02/10/noose-drawing-lynching-reference-left-up-for-months-at-teslas-fremont-factory-civil-rights-lawsuit-claims/

Musk's Criminal Workers Comp Fraud Scam
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc Musk Twitter Moderation? https://www.theverge.com/2022/5/16/23076428/buffalo-shooting-video-elon-musk-twitter-content-moderation

I Was Illegally Fired By Elon Musk For Trying to Unionize Tesla
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt0aCuN1BFc&t=14s

JAIL Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out On At Tesla
https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI

Musk's Systemic Racist Discrimination
https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2022-02-11/la-fi-tesla-race-discrimination-lawsuit

Silencing Black Twitter
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-04-25/elon-musk-buying-twitter-will-silence-black-twitter

Musk Above The Law-Tesla Stayed Open During Covid Shelter In Place Order
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/05/13/tesla-alameda-reopen-plant/

Some Tesla factory employees say they’re being coerced and pressured to return to work by Elon Musk
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/13/some-tesla-factory-employees-say-theyre-being-pressured-to-return-to-work.html?ref=hvper.com

A user’s guide to Tesla’s worker safety problems
https://www.revealnews.org/blog/a-users-guide-to-teslas-worker-safety-problems/

Tesla to continue production at Fremont plant for days after shelter in place rule
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Inside-Tesla-s-Fremont-factory-car-production-15143877.php

Workers Comp Fraud: Tesla reportedly failed to tell regulators about dozens of factory injuries, then claimed without evidence that regulators praised its record-keeping
https://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-factory-injuries-incomplete-records-osha-california-2020-3

Elon Musk's Workers Comp Fraud: How Crooked Tesla and its corrupt doctor made sure injured employees didn’t get workers’ comp
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc

Group gathers to protest Tesla employees going back to work
https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/group-gathers-to-protest-tesla-employees-going-back-to-work/

Frustrated protesters outside Fremont Tesla factory want to see CEO Musk put behind bars
https://www.ktvu.com/news/frustrated-protesters-outside-fremont-tesla-factory-want-to-see-ceo-musk-put-behind-bars

Workers Want Elon Musk in Jail After He Announces Tesla Restarting Operations Illegally but Gov Newsom Says Criminal Musk Can Open Without Proper Health and Safety Protection
https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/elon-musk-says-tesla-will-restart-operations-willing-to-be-arrested-for-it-2616005.html

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
§Elon Musk With His Foot On Swedish Mechanics
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 2:30PM
sm_tesla_musk_with_foot_on_swedish_tesla_mechanics.jpg
original image (2272x3024)
Muralist Andrew Hong Knight unveiled a new mural of Trump's union busting role in Sweden where he is refusing to sign a union contract and trying to bust the union. It is not working out for him as dockers are refusing to unload cars and his service centers are not being cleaned. Postal workers also refuse to deliver Tesla licenses.
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
§Past ILWU President Brian McWilliams on Left Joined Action
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 2:30PM
sm_tesla_mcwilliams_carlos_1-13-23.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Past ILWU president Brian McWilliams on left joined the Tesla MLK action and spoke about US capitalism exporting union busting to Sweden with Musk's actions to attack Swedish worker rights.
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
§Labor Musican Jimmy Kelly Sings Out
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 2:30PM
sm_img_1048.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Labor musician and Musicians Union member Jimmy Kelly joined the MLK event and sang about Elon Musk's union busting tactics.
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
§Placards At MLK Day Tesla Action
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 2:30PM
sm_img_0968.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Musk has illegally fired hundreds of workers to prevent unionization and the politicians like Governor Gavin Newsom continue to support him and prevent him from being held accountable for his criminal activity.
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
§Newsom Pals With Racist Union Busting Elon
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 2:30PM
sm_musk___newsom_shaking.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
Governor Gavin Newsom takes his orders from union busting and global criminal Elon Musk. He allowed Newsom to commit felony workers comp fraud by covering up injuries by workers at the Tesla plant. He also allowed Tesla to stay operating during a Shelter In Place order by the Alameda Public Health Department. Musk argued that the plant was "essential" although all other businesses were shutdown. Newsom gave him a pass to violate the law.
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
§Elon Musk Supported Coup In Bolivia To Steal Their Lithium
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 2:30PM
sm_musk_bolivia_.jpg
original image (500x648)
Speakers talked about the role of Elon Musk supporting the coup in Bolivia to grab their lithium deposits for his car company. He was backed by Trump and they are also conspiring internationally for fascists regimes around the world.
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
§Musk's Racist Practices and History
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 2:30PM
sm_musk_racisst_clown_elonmuskcaricature.jpg
original image (800x600)
Musk has a long history of racism, sexism and discrimination. Black workers say that working at Tesla is like working at a plantation. He pays some subcontractors only $17 an hour.
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
§One of The Participants At The Tesla MLK Rally Protesting Dictator Musk
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 2:30PM
sm_img_0971.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers who fight for a union and their rights are illegally fired by the government and politicians continue to all Musk to flagrantly violate labor and civil rights laws.
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
§Nadia Williams Spoke About Here Son Who Works In Sweden
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 2:30PM
sm_img_0941.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Rally participant Nadya Williams talked about her son who is a Swedish American union organizer and is supporting the striking Swedish Tesla mechanics.
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
§Musk Auto Pilot Murders Bicycle Rider In Fremont
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 2:30PM
sm_tesla_murder_in_fremont.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Musk's has been allowed by the politicians including Gavin Newsom to use auto-pilot on Teslas which is killing people including a bicyclist in Fremont. Muralist Andrew Hong Knight painted a mural showing the crime and spoke about it.
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
§Obama Helped Fund Musk's Space X Project
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 2:30PM
musk__elon_with_union_buster_obama.jpg
Obama used US tax dollars and privatization to support union busting Musk and his racist employment practices.
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
§Musk Likes Racist Bannon & Wants Trump Back
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 2:30PM
sm_musk___bannon_meet.jpg
original image (800x527)
Musk is a big supporter of fascist Bannon and supported Trump's coup on Jan 6. He also is helping rightists and fascists around the world.
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
