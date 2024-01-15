From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tesla Fremont MLK Rally Protesting Racism, Union Busting & Backing Swedish Tesla Strikers
A rally on MLK Weekend was held at the massive Tesla Fremont assembly plant where 20,000 work. The action was called to protest the systemic racism and sexism by Elon Musk and his massive union busting drive. They also supported the Swedish striking Tesla mechanics who have been on strike for nearly 2 months.
Workers and musicians rallied on 1/13/24 at the Tesla assembly plant in Fremont, California on MLK weekend to protest Elon Musks systemic racism and sexism at the Tesla assembly plant. They also protested the union busting and rallied in solidarity with striking Swedish Tesla service mechanics.
They have been on strike for over 2 months for a contract. Workers from the ILWU, CWA UPNET, Teamsters Local 70, PMWG spoke in solidarity as well as former workers at Tesla. Participants charged Elon Musk is an international union buster who violates the laws all over the world and also supports coups for lithium that took place in Bolivia. Speakers also charged Musk with supporting the genocidal bombing of Gaza with the support of both Biden and Trump.
Musicians including Jimmy Kelly also performed songs about the role of Musk and a new mural was unveiled by muralist artist Andrew Kong Knight. The rally was initiated by the Tesla Workers Solidarity Network.
Additional Media:
Elon Musk Union Busting & Swedish Tesla Mechanics Fighting For A Contract
https://youtu.be/U-A46C55LWQ
Musk Get Your Racist Union Busting Hands Off Control Of Twitter Platform! Protest At Twitter HQ
https://youtu.be/4Wgaw7y36Oc
Musk's Tesla Plantation With Nooses & Lynching https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2022/02/10/noose-drawing-lynching-reference-left-up-for-months-at-teslas-fremont-factory-civil-rights-lawsuit-claims/
Musk's Criminal Workers Comp Fraud Scam
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc Musk Twitter Moderation? https://www.theverge.com/2022/5/16/23076428/buffalo-shooting-video-elon-musk-twitter-content-moderation
I Was Illegally Fired By Elon Musk For Trying to Unionize Tesla
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt0aCuN1BFc&t=14s
JAIL Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out On At Tesla
https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI
Musk's Systemic Racist Discrimination
https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2022-02-11/la-fi-tesla-race-discrimination-lawsuit
Silencing Black Twitter
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-04-25/elon-musk-buying-twitter-will-silence-black-twitter
Musk Above The Law-Tesla Stayed Open During Covid Shelter In Place Order
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/05/13/tesla-alameda-reopen-plant/
Some Tesla factory employees say they’re being coerced and pressured to return to work by Elon Musk
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/13/some-tesla-factory-employees-say-theyre-being-pressured-to-return-to-work.html?ref=hvper.com
A user’s guide to Tesla’s worker safety problems
https://www.revealnews.org/blog/a-users-guide-to-teslas-worker-safety-problems/
Tesla to continue production at Fremont plant for days after shelter in place rule
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Inside-Tesla-s-Fremont-factory-car-production-15143877.php
Workers Comp Fraud: Tesla reportedly failed to tell regulators about dozens of factory injuries, then claimed without evidence that regulators praised its record-keeping
https://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-factory-injuries-incomplete-records-osha-california-2020-3
Elon Musk's Workers Comp Fraud: How Crooked Tesla and its corrupt doctor made sure injured employees didn’t get workers’ comp
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc
Group gathers to protest Tesla employees going back to work
https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/group-gathers-to-protest-tesla-employees-going-back-to-work/
Frustrated protesters outside Fremont Tesla factory want to see CEO Musk put behind bars
https://www.ktvu.com/news/frustrated-protesters-outside-fremont-tesla-factory-want-to-see-ceo-musk-put-behind-bars
Workers Want Elon Musk in Jail After He Announces Tesla Restarting Operations Illegally but Gov Newsom Says Criminal Musk Can Open Without Proper Health and Safety Protection
https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/elon-musk-says-tesla-will-restart-operations-willing-to-be-arrested-for-it-2616005.html
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
They have been on strike for over 2 months for a contract. Workers from the ILWU, CWA UPNET, Teamsters Local 70, PMWG spoke in solidarity as well as former workers at Tesla. Participants charged Elon Musk is an international union buster who violates the laws all over the world and also supports coups for lithium that took place in Bolivia. Speakers also charged Musk with supporting the genocidal bombing of Gaza with the support of both Biden and Trump.
Musicians including Jimmy Kelly also performed songs about the role of Musk and a new mural was unveiled by muralist artist Andrew Kong Knight. The rally was initiated by the Tesla Workers Solidarity Network.
Additional Media:
Elon Musk Union Busting & Swedish Tesla Mechanics Fighting For A Contract
https://youtu.be/U-A46C55LWQ
Musk Get Your Racist Union Busting Hands Off Control Of Twitter Platform! Protest At Twitter HQ
https://youtu.be/4Wgaw7y36Oc
Musk's Tesla Plantation With Nooses & Lynching https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2022/02/10/noose-drawing-lynching-reference-left-up-for-months-at-teslas-fremont-factory-civil-rights-lawsuit-claims/
Musk's Criminal Workers Comp Fraud Scam
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc Musk Twitter Moderation? https://www.theverge.com/2022/5/16/23076428/buffalo-shooting-video-elon-musk-twitter-content-moderation
I Was Illegally Fired By Elon Musk For Trying to Unionize Tesla
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt0aCuN1BFc&t=14s
JAIL Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out On At Tesla
https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI
Musk's Systemic Racist Discrimination
https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2022-02-11/la-fi-tesla-race-discrimination-lawsuit
Silencing Black Twitter
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-04-25/elon-musk-buying-twitter-will-silence-black-twitter
Musk Above The Law-Tesla Stayed Open During Covid Shelter In Place Order
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/05/13/tesla-alameda-reopen-plant/
Some Tesla factory employees say they’re being coerced and pressured to return to work by Elon Musk
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/13/some-tesla-factory-employees-say-theyre-being-pressured-to-return-to-work.html?ref=hvper.com
A user’s guide to Tesla’s worker safety problems
https://www.revealnews.org/blog/a-users-guide-to-teslas-worker-safety-problems/
Tesla to continue production at Fremont plant for days after shelter in place rule
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Inside-Tesla-s-Fremont-factory-car-production-15143877.php
Workers Comp Fraud: Tesla reportedly failed to tell regulators about dozens of factory injuries, then claimed without evidence that regulators praised its record-keeping
https://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-factory-injuries-incomplete-records-osha-california-2020-3
Elon Musk's Workers Comp Fraud: How Crooked Tesla and its corrupt doctor made sure injured employees didn’t get workers’ comp
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc
Group gathers to protest Tesla employees going back to work
https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/group-gathers-to-protest-tesla-employees-going-back-to-work/
Frustrated protesters outside Fremont Tesla factory want to see CEO Musk put behind bars
https://www.ktvu.com/news/frustrated-protesters-outside-fremont-tesla-factory-want-to-see-ceo-musk-put-behind-bars
Workers Want Elon Musk in Jail After He Announces Tesla Restarting Operations Illegally but Gov Newsom Says Criminal Musk Can Open Without Proper Health and Safety Protection
https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/elon-musk-says-tesla-will-restart-operations-willing-to-be-arrested-for-it-2616005.html
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network