Palestine San Francisco

Thousands in SF March for Palestine as Protest Momentum Builds

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
Protests and cease fire demands by local governments are occurring almost daily in the Bay Area
sm_01_02-014-850_7914.jpg
original image (2102x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (01-14) On the heels of an Oakland action that shut down the port and the SF Board of Supervisors passing a cease fire resolution, many thousands converged at San Francisco's Civic Center to demand a halt to the Israel-US genocidal slaughter of Palestinians.

Organized by the Arab Resources Organizing Center, the Palestinian Youth Movement and supporting organizations, thousands condemned Israel for its attempted genocide of Palestine.

Many signs and banners proclaimed that Palestine will be liberated. Protesters expressed fury that US taxpayer's dollars are financing Israel's war. Jews of conscience were there to repudiate Zionism and attempts at equating criticism of Israel with antisemitism.

Some activists had come from that morning's protest at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Home.

It has become clear that in matters of foreign policy, Israel is essentially a US base. The US sent major naval forces to the area as soon as Israel's war started and immediately began shipping weapons. Many munitions had already been "pre-positioned." According to the US Secretary of "Defense", the US military talk to Israel's military "every day." The US also provides Israel with satellite based targeting reconnaissance.

As Yemen's Houthis seek to support Palestine by attacking shipping beneficial to Israel, in stunning double talk, the US has started bombing Yemen in order to "prevent escalation". Negotiation and forcing Israel into a cease fire, under which the Houthis say they will cease their attacks, and that demonstrations through the world are demanding, is for the US, beneath consideration. Demonstrators called President Biden "genocide Joe."

If Iran-assisted supporters of Palestine are Iranian "proxies", what is Israel?

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_02-014-850_7610.jpg
original image (1848x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_03-014-850_7616.jpg
original image (2039x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_04-014-850_7619.jpg
original image (2001x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_05-014-858_9351.jpg
original image (1981x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_06-014-858_9369.jpg
original image (1521x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_07-014-858_9375.jpg
original image (1505x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_08-014-858_9391.jpg
original image (1745x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_09-014-850_7672.jpg
original image (1887x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_10-014-850_7682.jpg
original image (1871x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_11-014-850_7768.jpg
original image (1911x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_12-014-858_9468.jpg
original image (1400x2175)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_13-014-858_9484.jpg
original image (2048x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_14-014-850_7815.jpg
original image (1921x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_15-014-850_7832.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_16-014-858_9548.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_17-014-850_7955.jpg
original image (2080x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_18-014-850_7979.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_19-014-850_7985.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 1:39PM
sm_20-014-858_9573.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
