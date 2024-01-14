top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/28/2024
Palestine East Bay Racial Justice

We Will Not Be Silenced! Anti-Zionism is Not Anti-Semitism!

jan-2024-th-cover-image-4.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
East Bay Community Space (507 55th St, Oakland, CA 94609) and online (see website for zoom link)
We must oppose the genocidal attack on the people of Palestine. Over 25,000 people, nearly 10,000 children, have been murdered. The claim that opposition to Israel’s mass murder is anti-Semitic—a continuation of the historical attack on Jewish people—is a lie.

We must oppose this war! Anti-Zionism is NOT Anti-Semitism.

Join Speak Out Socialists in a discussion about the attempts to silence our opposition to this terror being carried out in our name.

Speakers:

Nora Barrows-Friedman – staff writer and editor at The Electronic Intifada and the author of “In Our Power: US Students Organize for Justice in Palestine.”

Ellen Brotsky – a longtime Jewish activist and volunteer with Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area.

Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ellen Brotsky will be live in-person at our Oakland event and will be screened via zoom for Baltimore and others joining us on zoom.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-01-28-24/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 14, 2024 5:12PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code