We Will Not Be Silenced! Anti-Zionism is Not Anti-Semitism!

Date:

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Now

Location Details:

East Bay Community Space (507 55th St, Oakland, CA 94609) and online (see website for zoom link)

We must oppose the genocidal attack on the people of Palestine. Over 25,000 people, nearly 10,000 children, have been murdered. The claim that opposition to Israel’s mass murder is anti-Semitic—a continuation of the historical attack on Jewish people—is a lie.



We must oppose this war! Anti-Zionism is NOT Anti-Semitism.



Join Speak Out Socialists in a discussion about the attempts to silence our opposition to this terror being carried out in our name.



Speakers:



Nora Barrows-Friedman – staff writer and editor at The Electronic Intifada and the author of “In Our Power: US Students Organize for Justice in Palestine.”



Ellen Brotsky – a longtime Jewish activist and volunteer with Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area.



Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ellen Brotsky will be live in-person at our Oakland event and will be screened via zoom for Baltimore and others joining us on zoom.