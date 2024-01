During the annual Santa Cruz MLK day march, multiple groups will be marching in support of a ceasefire in Gaza, including Palestine Solidarity Central Coast and Sean Dougherty for Congress.Event announcement from Palestine Solidarity Central Coast:Palestine Solidarity Central Coast (PSCC) is marching in the MLK day parade on Monday 1/15. ​​​​​​​Join us!Let's honor MLK's legacy of anti-militarism and march for ceasefire, free Palestine, and total liberation for all!Meet us at Laurel Park (behind London Nelson Community Center) at 9:30 AM sharp. The march starts at 10 am.Accessibility info: The march will start at Cathcart Street and Pacific Avenue and will end at the Civic Center. There will likely be loud noises (chants, music, audio speakers) and large crowds. NAACP is not requiring masks for the march but PSCC encourages masks.​​​​​​​ Parking is FREE for any parking meter. Surface lots may still require payment so please check the parking requirements before leaving your vehicle. Be aware that road closures may limit access to some parking lots. Please message us with any accessibility questions.Note that Palestine Solidarity Central Coast is not attending the commemorative celebration event that will be held inside at the Civic Auditorium directly following the march starting around 11am. But everyone is invited to attend if they want to.More info: https://linktr.ee/PalestinianSolidarityCC Event announcement from Sean Dougherty for Congress:Dear Friend,Please join us in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza at the MLK march in downtown Santa Cruz. We will be meeting this Monday (Jan 15) at 9:45 AM in front of Santa Cruz Coffee Roasting (1330 Pacific Ave).We encourage you to bring signs calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. We will also have campaign signs. Please note that our campaign is in support of South Africa’s International Court of Justice case, so you are welcome to employ language accordingly.Please RSVP: info [at] seanforpeace.org Thanks,SeanMore info: https://mailchi.mp/seanforpeace/join-us-call-for-a-ceasefire-at-mlk-march