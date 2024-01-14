top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/15/2024
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Racial Justice

Ceasefire Contingents in Santa Cruz MLK Day March

sm_palestine-solidarity-central-coast-mlk-day-parade-march-santa-cruz-gaza-ceasefire-2024.jpg
original image (1116x1118)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, January 15, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Laurel Park (behind London Nelson Community Center), 301 Center St, Santa Cruz
During the annual Santa Cruz MLK day march, multiple groups will be marching in support of a ceasefire in Gaza, including Palestine Solidarity Central Coast and Sean Dougherty for Congress.


Event announcement from Palestine Solidarity Central Coast:


Palestine Solidarity Central Coast (PSCC) is marching in the MLK day parade on Monday 1/15. ​​​​​​​Join us!

Let's honor MLK's legacy of anti-militarism and march for ceasefire, free Palestine, and total liberation for all!

Meet us at Laurel Park (behind London Nelson Community Center) at 9:30 AM sharp. The march starts at 10 am.

Accessibility info: The march will start at Cathcart Street and Pacific Avenue and will end at the Civic Center. There will likely be loud noises (chants, music, audio speakers) and large crowds. NAACP is not requiring masks for the march but PSCC encourages masks.​​​​​​​ Parking is FREE for any parking meter. Surface lots may still require payment so please check the parking requirements before leaving your vehicle. Be aware that road closures may limit access to some parking lots. Please message us with any accessibility questions.

Note that Palestine Solidarity Central Coast is not attending the commemorative celebration event that will be held inside at the Civic Auditorium directly following the march starting around 11am. But everyone is invited to attend if they want to.

More info: https://linktr.ee/PalestinianSolidarityCC


Event announcement from Sean Dougherty for Congress:


Dear Friend,

Please join us in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza at the MLK march in downtown Santa Cruz. We will be meeting this Monday (Jan 15) at 9:45 AM in front of Santa Cruz Coffee Roasting (1330 Pacific Ave).

We encourage you to bring signs calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. We will also have campaign signs. Please note that our campaign is in support of South Africa’s International Court of Justice case, so you are welcome to employ language accordingly.

Please RSVP: info [at] seanforpeace.org

Thanks,
Sean

More info: https://mailchi.mp/seanforpeace/join-us-call-for-a-ceasefire-at-mlk-march
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 14, 2024 3:25PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code