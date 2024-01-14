From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Israel, Hear Us Roar!
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Protest
Hank Pellissier
Israel Consulate, 456 Montgomery in the Financial District, San Francisco
Crowd Creativity / Group Action Event
we will write letters to Netanyahu and the IDF and hand-deliver to the Consulate or tape them by the entrance, we will make art expressing our rage & grief, we will direct our chants and speeches at the Consulate, we will leave bloody handprints on their sidewalk.
RACCOON will share our megaphones, whistles, tambourines, air horns, chalk, metal trash can lids, soccer trumpets, kazoos and paint -
join us - volunteers needed as organizers - email raccoontoday98 [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://RACCOON.today
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 14, 2024 2:54PM
