Women's March: She Rises! Activist Training Conference 2024

Date:

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Conference

Organizer/Author:

Women's March Foundation

Email:

Location Details:

Virtual conference - register at link below



Activists of all levels are welcome





January 21st at 10am - 2pm



Join Women’s March Foundation for “She Rises!" - a dynamic online day of training designed for activists of all levels.



This event is a call to action, emphasizing that sitting on the sidelines won't create the change we envision. Whether you're a seasoned activist or just starting your journey, our comprehensive training sessions will equip you with the tools and knowledge needed to make a tangible impact.



In the pursuit of building a feminist future, it's time to roll up our sleeves and get to work.

Let's come together, empower each other, and actively shape 2024!



Please note that this is a virtual event, and you will receive a link to join the event upon RSVP.



For more information or questions contact:



This event is part of the Women's March National Weekend of Mobilization 2024.

