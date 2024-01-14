From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Women's March: She Rises! Activist Training Conference 2024
Date:
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Women's March Foundation
Email:
Location Details:
Virtual conference - register at link below
Activists of all levels are welcome
Activists of all levels are welcome
Get Ready to Ignite Change!
January 21st at 10am - 2pm
Join Women’s March Foundation for “She Rises!" - a dynamic online day of training designed for activists of all levels.
This event is a call to action, emphasizing that sitting on the sidelines won't create the change we envision. Whether you're a seasoned activist or just starting your journey, our comprehensive training sessions will equip you with the tools and knowledge needed to make a tangible impact.
In the pursuit of building a feminist future, it's time to roll up our sleeves and get to work.
Let's come together, empower each other, and actively shape 2024!
Please note that this is a virtual event, and you will receive a link to join the event upon RSVP.
For more information or questions contact: press [at] womensmarchfoundation.org
This event is part of the Women's March National Weekend of Mobilization 2024.
January 21st at 10am - 2pm
Join Women’s March Foundation for “She Rises!" - a dynamic online day of training designed for activists of all levels.
This event is a call to action, emphasizing that sitting on the sidelines won't create the change we envision. Whether you're a seasoned activist or just starting your journey, our comprehensive training sessions will equip you with the tools and knowledge needed to make a tangible impact.
In the pursuit of building a feminist future, it's time to roll up our sleeves and get to work.
Let's come together, empower each other, and actively shape 2024!
Please note that this is a virtual event, and you will receive a link to join the event upon RSVP.
For more information or questions contact: press [at] womensmarchfoundation.org
This event is part of the Women's March National Weekend of Mobilization 2024.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/she-...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 14, 2024 7:01AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network