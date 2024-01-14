top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/21/2024
California Womyn

Women's March: She Rises! Activist Training Conference 2024

sm_she_rises_conference.jpg
original image (960x397)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Women's March Foundation
Email:
Location Details:
Virtual conference - register at link below

Activists of all levels are welcome
Get Ready to Ignite Change!

January 21st at 10am - 2pm

Join Women’s March Foundation for “She Rises!" - a dynamic online day of training designed for activists of all levels.

This event is a call to action, emphasizing that sitting on the sidelines won't create the change we envision. Whether you're a seasoned activist or just starting your journey, our comprehensive training sessions will equip you with the tools and knowledge needed to make a tangible impact.

In the pursuit of building a feminist future, it's time to roll up our sleeves and get to work.
Let's come together, empower each other, and actively shape 2024!

Please note that this is a virtual event, and you will receive a link to join the event upon RSVP.

For more information or questions contact: press [at] womensmarchfoundation.org

This event is part of the Women's March National Weekend of Mobilization 2024.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/she-...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 14, 2024 7:01AM
§She Rises! Conference- Eventbrite Link
by WMF
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 9:24AM
She Rises! Activist Training Conference 2024

Sunday, Jan. 21 @ 10 AM - 2 PM (California time)

You can register FREE here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/she-rises-january-21st-at-10am-tickets-776689026787

This online/virtual conference is being organized by Women's March Foundation in California.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code