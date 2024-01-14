top
South Bay Anti-War

"US Values Trade Routes More than Human Life" Cry Demonstrators in San Jose

by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
U.S. and British warplanes, ships and submarines launched dozens of air strikes across Yemen against Houthi forces in the overnight hours of January 11 to 12. In San Jose, CA, demonstrators took immediate action to protest civilian deaths.
sm_yemensignsmany1.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
The United States is responding militarily to save global commerce in the straits near Yemen instead of employing a diplomatic approach. Following January 11 and 12 strikes by the US and the UK in the Red Sea, protesters in the San Francisco Bay Area responded immediately.

On January 13 in San Jose, a demonstrator's sign read "The USA values trade routes more than human life." About 80 people gathered on short notice in the city hall plaza where they heard speeches, shouted chants, and interviewed with television news. "Until two days ago, many Americans had never even heard of Yemen, despite the fact that it has been facing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world for the last nine years," one speaker said.

A war began in early 2014 after rebel group the Houtis took over the Yemen capital of Sanna. Since then hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed as a Saudi-led coalition became engaged in the attempt to overcome them.

§Trade Routes
by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
sm_yementraderoutescropped.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Palestinian flags and signs
by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
sm_photobylencircles.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§"Palestinians and Yemenis are the Real Heroes" Sign
by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
sm_yemenrealheroes.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
§Out in front of iconic San Jose City Hall
by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
sm_photobylenbigbldg.jpg
original image (2048x1361)
§Displayed across city hall bldg
by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
sm_photobylenbigsign.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Israel at the core of the problem
by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
sm_photobylenisrael.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
Palestinians and Yemenis agree
§Setting up
by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
sm_yemengrns.png
original image (2016x1512)
§Flags and umbrella in colors of Palestinian Flag
by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
sm_yemenp1.png
original image (2016x1512)
§View from above
by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
sm_photoylenmostlypal.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
§Hands Off Yemen
by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
sm_yemenneartop.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
§Food Not Bombs
by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
sm_yemenfoodnotbombs.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Early arrivals to the demo spread out across E. Santa Clara Ave.
by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
sm_photobylenstreet.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
§Spread Out Across the Plaza
by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
sm_yemen50people.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§
by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
sm_yemen_hands_off_sign.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Messages
by Stop Bombing Yemen!
Sun, Jan 14, 2024 1:20AM
sm_photosbylentop.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
