Oakland: Healthcare Workers Solidarity Gathering and Vigil for Palestine
Date:
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Mosswood Park
Oakland, CA
(SW corner of Broadway & W. MacArthur, across the street from Kaiser hospital)
Please join our coalition of Bay Area Healthcare Workers for a Solidarity Gathering and Vigil for Palestine, a collective space to mourn the loss of countless colleagues and innocent civilians, and bring our voices together for peace. We’ll have speakers, readings and songs, as well as opportunities for action. White coats/scrubs 🩺🕊️suggested. BYO light 💡. Please mask. ASL provided upon request (text 510-654-1366 by **1/17**).
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1-L_8gPFZy/
