Palestine San Francisco

Rally at San Francisco DA's office to Drop the Charges

sm_418621770_1315649095782536_4372424959871929358_n.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
350 Rhode Island St.
San Francisco, CA
San Franciscans are saying LOUD AND CLEAR that we stand for and with a #FREEPALESTINE. It's time for DA Jenkins to end her frivolous prosecution of the #BayBridge78 NOW. In December, the #BayBridge78 appeared in court to face the 390 criminal charges that DA Jenkins is pursuing against them for protesting genocide. Nearly a month later, these bizarre and indefensible charges for civil disobedience have STILL not been dropped! The genocide in Gaza continues while DA Jenkins squanders our public funds on right wing political posturing.

Can you amplify the call to drop the charges and demand a ceasefire now?

- Rally at the DA's office, Jan 17 at 10 am!
- Organizations: Sign on to show your support today. bit.ly/bb78endorse
- Keep the pressure up: your calls and emails matter! bit.ly/BayBridge78
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C17v1UKyRco/?i...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 13, 2024 9:37PM
