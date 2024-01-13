From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF: Paint Tears for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Japantown Peace Plaza
San Francisco, CA
In preparation for the West Coast march happening alongside the National March on DC, we will be hosting Tears for Palestine again in Japantown to continue building towards the critical mass needed to confront US imperialism.
We are enraged by the ongoing silence and avoidance by our larger JA community to call for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the occupation.
We call on the Japantown community to show up in solidarity for Palestine!
This is a family friendly event where everyone is invited to participate in painting and kite making to honor the lives of the over 23,000 people martyred during the past 90 days and to understand this as part of 75 years of violent Israeli occupation.
Afterwards we will join the 1pm West Coast National March for Gaza at Civic Center!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1-o2Qbv_6G/?i...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 13, 2024 5:49PM
