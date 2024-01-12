From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose: No U.S. War in Yemen!
Saturday, January 13, 2024
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Protest
FRSO San Jose
San Jose City Hall plaza
200 E Santa Clara St
San Jose, CA 95113
Join us to say no to another U.S.-led war in the Middle East! Hands off Yemen. No more U.S. war. We must demand an end to U.S. military aggression and imperialism around the globe! We will be there rain or shine.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2A3XYagxPs/?i...
