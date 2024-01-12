San Jose: No U.S. War in Yemen!

Date:

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

FRSO San Jose

Email:

Location Details:

San Jose City Hall plaza

200 E Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA 95113

Join us to say no to another U.S.-led war in the Middle East! Hands off Yemen. No more U.S. war. We must demand an end to U.S. military aggression and imperialism around the globe! We will be there rain or shine.