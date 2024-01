This is the January monthly meeting of the SF Gray Panthers, January 18, 2024. The topic is: BARRIERS TO DEEPLY AFFORDABLE HOUSING: WHAT CAN WE DO?The speakers for this forum will be:1). Tim Redmond is editor of 48hills.org, San Francisco's largest independent, nonprofit, digital daily newspaper. He has been a political reporter in San Francisco for more than 40 years; and2) Natalie Burdick is Membership & Outreach Director of the Low Carbon Fuels Coalition, and currently serves as President of the Lower Haight Merchants and Neighbors Association (LoHaMNA), the chair of Sister District Project's San Francisco chapter, and is a member of Hayes Valley for All. As the previous Communications Director of Walk San Francisco, she advocates for affordable housing and a safer, more walkable city.There will be an opportunity for Q&A.The Forum will be from 1 pm to 2:30 pm; and will be followed by an SF Gray Panther membership meeting from 2:30 to 3 pm. All forum attendees are welcome to stay for that.Questions? Email: graypanther-sf [at] sonic.net