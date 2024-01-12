Virtual Debrief: South Africa v. Israel

Date:

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author: Angela

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom (Registration link is below)

Join CODEPINK Congress for our Tuesday, January 16th Capitol Calling Party! Hear productive and peaceful conversations, share resources and take action!



As the International Court of Justice considers South Africa’s case against Israeli genocide, CODEPINK explores the legal and political implications of putting Israel on trial for genocide. Our guests will debrief recent World Court hearings on South Africa’s case, discuss statements from other countries–Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba, Jordan, Malaysia–in support of South Africa’s case and explore the impact on the Biden administration should the court rule that Israel is guilty of genocide.



Join us as international law expert Marjorie Cohn returns to CODEPINK Congress, this time with scholar Adrienne Pine who is organizing global support for countries to submit a Declaration of Intervention (similar to a friend of the court brief) in support of South Africa at the World Court. To date, over 1,000 organizations from far corners of the globe have signed an open letter in support of South Africa’s case charging Israel with genocide.



Under the UN Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide and Article 6 of the Rome Statute, the crime of genocide occurs when a nation deliberately inflicts on the group “conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”



Under these terms, Israel commits US-funded genocide in Gaza when it bombs civilian targets-hospitals, schools, UN refugee centers, journalists, UN workers, mosques, apartments and escape routes– while denying them water, food, medicine and fuel. Since October 7th, Israel’s assault with US weapons has resulted in over 23,000 Gazans killed, over 53,000 wounded and nearly two million people displaced as Israel, with US subsidies, turns Gaza into a graveyard for children.