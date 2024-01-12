From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: South Africa's Historic Case for Gaza at the Hague: What is Next?
Date:
Friday, January 12, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
On January 11 and 12, 2024, the International Court of Justice in the Hague is hearing arguments for preliminary measures in the case South Africa has brought against the state of Israel under the Genocide Convention for its ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.
Join the National Lawyers Guild International Committee, International Association of Democratic Lawyers and US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) for analysis and discussion with Max Boqwana, president of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (NADEL) of South Africa, and Huwaida Arraf, Palestinian American civil and human rights attorney.
For more information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SUK99a...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 7:25AM
