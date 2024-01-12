Webinar: South Africa's Historic Case for Gaza at the Hague: What is Next?

Date:

Friday, January 12, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

On January 11 and 12, 2024, the International Court of Justice in the Hague is hearing arguments for preliminary measures in the case South Africa has brought against the state of Israel under the Genocide Convention for its ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.



Join the National Lawyers Guild International Committee, International Association of Democratic Lawyers and US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) for analysis and discussion with Max Boqwana, president of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (NADEL) of South Africa, and Huwaida Arraf, Palestinian American civil and human rights attorney.