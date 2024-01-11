From the Open-Publishing Calendar
27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration
Monday, January 15, 2024
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Speaker
Piedmont Anti-Racism and Diversity Committee
Alan Harvey Theater
800 Magnolia Ave
Piedmont Anti-Racism and Diversity Committee (PADC) and the City of Piedmont invite you to the 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on January 15th, 2024 from 11 am - 12:15 pm at the Alan Harvey Theatre. This year's theme is Remain Awake.
The in-person program, co-sponsored by PADC and the City of Piedmont, will feature speakers including Corrina Gould of the Sogorea Te' Land Trust, Mayor of Piedmont Jen Cavenaugh, and keynote speaker Dr. Amber Johnson, Assistant Vice Chancellor and Chief of Staff in the Division for Equity & Inclusion at UC Berkeley. The event will also feature the Oakland Interfaith Youth Choir and the third annual Art & Essay Showcase.
Register for this free event here: http://tinyurl.com/PADCMLK
Free
For more information: https://www.padc.info/mlkday
