MLK Day March and Celebration in Seaside

Date:

Monday, January 15, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Location Details:

Monterey County Department of Social Services, 1281 Broadway Ave, Seaside, CA 93955

Honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the 37th Annual March and Celebration on Monday, January 15, 2024 in Seaside, CA. This year's theme: "Shifting the Culture Climate through the Study of Kingian Nonviolence". All are invited to walk with the Peace Coalition of Monterey County. Look for the dove and peace symbol signs in the staging area.



Begin gathering at 11 am in the staging area at the intersection of Obama Way (Broadway Ave.) and Noche Buena St. At noon, the March travels down Obama Way toward Fremont Blvd. and concludes at the Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Avenue, where an afternoon of speakers, tributes, music, and community building will take place.



SCHEDULE

🔹 11:00 am: Assemble at the Dept. of Social Services parking lot, 1281 Broadway (intersection of Obama Way and Noche Buena).

🔹 12:00 noon: March begins promptly at noon, down Obama Way (Broadway), toward Fremont Blvd.

🔹 1:00 pm: March ends at Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Avenue, Seaside. The program of guest speakers, tributes, music, and more begins.



For more info email Rosalyn Green rgreen [at] mpc.edu



Sponsored by Building Healthy Communities, NAACP Monterey County Branch, Monterey County Black Caucus, and Juneteenth831