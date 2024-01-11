Film: 1948 Creation & Catastrophe

Date:

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Revolutionary Workers Front

Location Details:

Companeros Del Barrio

474 Valencia St. (nr. 16th St.)

San Francisco, CA

Film screening: 1948 Creation & Catastrophe

(Free)



Saturday, January 13, 2024

4:00pm



Companeros Del Barrio

474 Valencia St. (Nr. 16th St.)

SF



Public Transportation: 16th Street BART

Muni: #'s 14, 49, 22





A must see documentary about the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict



“Through riveting and moving personal recollections of both Palestinians and Israelis, 1948: Creation & Catastrophe reveals the shocking events of the most pivotal year in the most controversial conflict in the world. It tells the story of the establishment of Israel as seen through the eyes of the people who lived it. It is simply not possible to make sense of what is happening in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict today without an understanding of 1948. This documentary was the last chance for many of its Israeli and Palestinian characters to narrate their first-hand accounts of the creation of a state and the expulsion of a nation.”



