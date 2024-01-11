From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Film: 1948 Creation & Catastrophe
Date:
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers Front
Location Details:
Companeros Del Barrio
474 Valencia St. (nr. 16th St.)
San Francisco, CA
474 Valencia St. (nr. 16th St.)
San Francisco, CA
Film screening: 1948 Creation & Catastrophe
(Free)
Saturday, January 13, 2024
4:00pm
Companeros Del Barrio
474 Valencia St. (Nr. 16th St.)
SF
Public Transportation: 16th Street BART
Muni: #'s 14, 49, 22
A must see documentary about the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
“Through riveting and moving personal recollections of both Palestinians and Israelis, 1948: Creation & Catastrophe reveals the shocking events of the most pivotal year in the most controversial conflict in the world. It tells the story of the establishment of Israel as seen through the eyes of the people who lived it. It is simply not possible to make sense of what is happening in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict today without an understanding of 1948. This documentary was the last chance for many of its Israeli and Palestinian characters to narrate their first-hand accounts of the creation of a state and the expulsion of a nation.”
(Free)
Saturday, January 13, 2024
4:00pm
Companeros Del Barrio
474 Valencia St. (Nr. 16th St.)
SF
Public Transportation: 16th Street BART
Muni: #'s 14, 49, 22
A must see documentary about the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
“Through riveting and moving personal recollections of both Palestinians and Israelis, 1948: Creation & Catastrophe reveals the shocking events of the most pivotal year in the most controversial conflict in the world. It tells the story of the establishment of Israel as seen through the eyes of the people who lived it. It is simply not possible to make sense of what is happening in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict today without an understanding of 1948. This documentary was the last chance for many of its Israeli and Palestinian characters to narrate their first-hand accounts of the creation of a state and the expulsion of a nation.”
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 11, 2024 2:33PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network