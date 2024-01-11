Revolutionary Friday at SF Federal Building:Stop U.S. Funding for Genocide; End the Occupation90 7th St. (corner of Mission & 7th St.)San Francisco, CAYES! A Resolution in SF for “A Sustained ceasefire in Gaza…” was passed! But we must continue to fight and stand in solidarity with the people in Palestine.Everyday, the bombing of Palestine continues. The death toll rises, abductions continue including of children, people are displaced, there is no accessible fresh water and food, hospitals have been bombed...President Biden, Representative Pelosi and Senators Padilla and Butler, are our elected federal officials, they continue to vote for funds for military aid and weapons to Israel. All are resisting the massive calls to stop funding Israel and for a ceasefire in Gaza. All are complicit in the genocide of the Palestinian People! We stand at the Federal Building to call these officials out.All are welcomed to join the Revolutionary Workers Front and Mothers On The March, to demand an end to the genocide, illegal and violent occupation and apartheid inflicted on Palestinians by the Zionist Israeli government.We have banners, signs, and chalk for sidewalk messaging. You are also welcomed to bring your own homemade messages.We Call on the elected Federal officials to:- End ALL U.S. Military Aid and Weapons to Israel- End the Blockade of Palestine- End the Apartheid / Colonialization of Palestine- A Ceasefire on the Palestinian People by the Zionist governmentARTICLE:War on Gaza: Israel faces unprecedented genocide case at Hague, but bombing continues – January 11, 2024