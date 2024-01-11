top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/12/2024
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Revolutionary Friday: Stop U.S. Funding for Genocide; End the Occupation

sm_74457246_10156392540976831_9180418803366887424_n.jpg
original image (720x960)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, January 12, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers Front
Location Details:
San Francisco Federal Building
90 7th Street (Corner of Mission & 7th St.)
San Francisco
Revolutionary Friday at SF Federal Building:
Stop U.S. Funding for Genocide; End the Occupation

90 7th St. (corner of Mission & 7th St.)
San Francisco, CA

YES! A Resolution in SF for “A Sustained ceasefire in Gaza…” was passed! But we must continue to fight and stand in solidarity with the people in Palestine.

Everyday, the bombing of Palestine continues. The death toll rises, abductions continue including of children, people are displaced, there is no accessible fresh water and food, hospitals have been bombed...

President Biden, Representative Pelosi and Senators Padilla and Butler, are our elected federal officials, they continue to vote for funds for military aid and weapons to Israel. All are resisting the massive calls to stop funding Israel and for a ceasefire in Gaza. All are complicit in the genocide of the Palestinian People! We stand at the Federal Building to call these officials out.

All are welcomed to join the Revolutionary Workers Front and Mothers On The March, to demand an end to the genocide, illegal and violent occupation and apartheid inflicted on Palestinians by the Zionist Israeli government.

We have banners, signs, and chalk for sidewalk messaging. You are also welcomed to bring your own homemade messages.

We Call on the elected Federal officials to:
- End ALL U.S. Military Aid and Weapons to Israel
- End the Blockade of Palestine
- End the Apartheid / Colonialization of Palestine
- A Ceasefire on the Palestinian People by the Zionist government

ARTICLE:
War on Gaza: Israel faces unprecedented genocide case at Hague, but bombing continues – January 11, 2024

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/war-gaza-israel-genocide-icj-bombing?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Social_Traffic&utm_content=ap_fvwqrwn2ya&fbclid=IwAR2TWhkJF8b13kKq7ruEZ9yxfguwInBR8SZqcA2NT__rMHKgyekY3lbvd4U

Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 11, 2024 1:56PM
§
by Revolutionary Workers Front
Thu, Jan 11, 2024 1:56PM
sm_img0000__1__end_the_occupation.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code