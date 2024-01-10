From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Commemoration
Date:
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee
Location Details:
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Library
150 E San Fernando Street
San Jose, CA 95112
150 E San Fernando Street
San Jose, CA 95112
94th Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Commemoration
Let's reclaim his radical legacy!
How do Dr. King's thoughts, words, and actions apply to the burning questions of today: human rights, human needs, equity, community, love, hate, war, and peace?
The event will be held in SJPL Works, an event space on the third floor (unless otherwise posted).
RSVP at https://bit.ly/MLKbday2024
Co-sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee, Afro UPRIS, All-African People's Revolutionary Party, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Human Agenda, NAACP San Jose/Silicon Valley, San Jose Unified Equity Coalition, Teachers Empowering Youth Activists (TEYA), San Jose Public Library, SJSU Library
Let's reclaim his radical legacy!
How do Dr. King's thoughts, words, and actions apply to the burning questions of today: human rights, human needs, equity, community, love, hate, war, and peace?
The event will be held in SJPL Works, an event space on the third floor (unless otherwise posted).
RSVP at https://bit.ly/MLKbday2024
Co-sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee, Afro UPRIS, All-African People's Revolutionary Party, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Human Agenda, NAACP San Jose/Silicon Valley, San Jose Unified Equity Coalition, Teachers Empowering Youth Activists (TEYA), San Jose Public Library, SJSU Library
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 10:23PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network