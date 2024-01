94th Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday CommemorationLet's reclaim his radical legacy!How do Dr. King's thoughts, words, and actions apply to the burning questions of today: human rights, human needs, equity, community, love, hate, war, and peace?The event will be held in SJPL Works, an event space on the third floor (unless otherwise posted).RSVP at https://bit.ly/MLKbday2024 Co-sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee, Afro UPRIS, All-African People's Revolutionary Party, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Human Agenda, NAACP San Jose/Silicon Valley, San Jose Unified Equity Coalition, Teachers Empowering Youth Activists (TEYA), San Jose Public Library, SJSU Library