South Bay Anti-War Racial Justice

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Commemoration

sm_flyer_-_mlk_birthday_-_mlkl_-_sj_-_20240113_b.jpg
original image (1372x1372)
Date:
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee
Location Details:
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Library
150 E San Fernando Street
San Jose, CA 95112
94th Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Commemoration

Let's reclaim his radical legacy!

How do Dr. King's thoughts, words, and actions apply to the burning questions of today: human rights, human needs, equity, community, love, hate, war, and peace?

The event will be held in SJPL Works, an event space on the third floor (unless otherwise posted).

RSVP at https://bit.ly/MLKbday2024

Co-sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee, Afro UPRIS, All-African People's Revolutionary Party, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Human Agenda, NAACP San Jose/Silicon Valley, San Jose Unified Equity Coalition, Teachers Empowering Youth Activists (TEYA), San Jose Public Library, SJSU Library
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 10:23PM
flyer_-_mlk_birthday_-_mlkl_-_sj_-_20240113_c.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (366.9KB)
Download a printable flyer here.
https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
