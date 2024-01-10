top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Animal Liberation Anti-War

Animal Rights Rally and March for Free Palestine

Date:
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
@animalrights4palestine_
Location Details:
Sproul Plaza, Berkeley
Join us this coming Thursday, January 18th to demand a ceasefire and an end to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and occupation of Palestine. We’ve seen 23,000+ civilians killed and 60,000+ injured by the hands of the IOF and Israeli government. Not only humans are suffering. Animals have been left starving in zoos, donkeys run over by IOF tanks, and countless numbers of dogs/cats left houseless in the streets. We in the animal rights community see the connections in the mass killings committed toward nonhuman animals and atrocities committed toward Palestinians in their land with impunity. Israel’s genocide towards Palestine are supported by the U.S. government using OUR tax dollars. We will take it to the streets and take a bold stance against militarism’s brutal violence towards Palestine that’s devastating the environment in addition to humans and animals.

We will converge in Berkeley to hold a rally and then do a march to demand a ceasefire and end the illegal occupation of Palestine. We’ll have signs provided but encourage you to bring your own.

It’s time we join other social justice groups to speak out against Zionism that drives Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Gaza and elevate the voices of Palestinians in the fight for their right to exist.

WHAT: Animal rights rally/march for Free Palestine.
WHEN: Thursday, January 18th at 5pm
WHERE: Sproul Plaza, Berkeley.

From the River To The Sea, Palestine Will Be Free!
