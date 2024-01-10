From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento: Press Conference & Symbolic Die-In
Date:
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Time:
8:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Federal Building
501 I St
Sacramento, CA
501 I St
Sacramento, CA
Press Conference: Healthcare Professionals demand an end to the genocide in Gaza. Followed by a symbolic die-in.
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 7:59PM
