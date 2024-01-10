From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Clara County Human Rights Commission Meeting
Date:
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
County Government Center (in auditorium)
70 W Hedding St
San Jose, CA
70 W Hedding St
San Jose, CA
SUPPORT a ceasefire statement by the Santa Clara County Human Rights Commission!
For more information: https://peaceandjustice.org/events-calendar/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 7:54PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network