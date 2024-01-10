From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco Women in Black Vigil
Date:
Friday, January 12, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Van Ness and Groves Streets
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
All women are urged to join our SF Women in Black monthly vigil on the second Friday of the month to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to US funding for Israel's apartheid state, an end to US supplying weapons to Israel and for a Palestine free from Zionist occupation.
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
