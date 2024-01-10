San Francisco Women in Black Vigil

Date:

Friday, January 12, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Van Ness and Groves Streets

San Francisco, CA

All women are urged to join our SF Women in Black monthly vigil on the second Friday of the month to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to US funding for Israel's apartheid state, an end to US supplying weapons to Israel and for a Palestine free from Zionist occupation.