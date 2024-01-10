top
Racial Justice
Racial Justice
Racial Justice

MLK Day March and Celebration in Seaside, CA

Date:
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Monterey County Department of Social Services, 1281 Broadway Ave, Seaside, CA 93955
Honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the 37th Annual March and Celebration on Monday, January 15, 2024 in Seaside, CA. This year's theme: "Shifting the Culture Climate through the Study of Kingian Nonviolence".

Begin gathering at 11 am in the staging area at the intersection of Obama Way (Broadway Ave.) and Noche Buena St. At noon, the March travels down Obama Way toward Fremont Blvd. and concludes at the Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Avenue, where an afternoon of speakers, tributes, music, and community building will take place.

SCHEDULE
🔹 11:00 am: Assemble at the Dept. of Social Services parking lot, 1281 Broadway (intersection of Obama Way and Noche Buena).
🔹 12:00 noon: March begins promptly at noon, down Obama Way (Broadway), toward Fremont Blvd.
🔹 1:00 pm: March ends at Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Avenue, Seaside. The program of guest speakers, tributes, music, and more begins.

For more info email Rosalyn Green rgreen [at] mpc.edu

Sponsored by Building Healthy Communities, NAACP Monterey County Branch, Monterey County Black Caucus, and Juneteenth831
For more information: https://montereynaacp.org/
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
