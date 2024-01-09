From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free concert and film: The Time Has Come To Abolish Music Entirely
Sunday, January 28, 2024
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Concert/Show
Long Haul Infoshop
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - Across from La Pena.
Seven performances on top of a screening of Seven Strategies for Ending Music.
fEaturing Tim Rowe, Gabe Le Nevue, Marc Perez, Z.A. Stenger, Nelle Anderson, Nick Brannen, brody scott.
With an opening set by God's Favorite.
Free
For more information: http://thelonghaul.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 9, 2024 10:22PM
