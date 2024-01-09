From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Free concert and film: The Time Has Come To Abolish Music Entirely

Date:

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Long Haul Infoshop

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - Across from La Pena.

Seven performances on top of a screening of Seven Strategies for Ending Music.

fEaturing Tim Rowe, Gabe Le Nevue, Marc Perez, Z.A. Stenger, Nelle Anderson, Nick Brannen, brody scott.



With an opening set by God's Favorite.

Free