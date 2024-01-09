Oakland Port Shutdown for Palestine!

Date:

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Time:

5:00 AM - 5:00 AM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Port of Oakland

Oakland, CA

*NOTE THE TIME LISTED HERE IS A PLACEHOLDER--TEXT "GAZA" to 833-633-0604 for more details.



As the genocide in Gaza intensifies, our movement continues to fight with all our might for a permanent ceasefire. This past October, a US military vessel left the port of Oakland and headed to Israel with military equipment, and technology that were used against the people of Gaza. This ship is on its way back to Oakland. Stand with people and workers of conscience across the world. Join us as we kick off APTP’s week of action commemorating the militant legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Join us to say no to the war machine in Gaza, and no to the war machine right here in Oakland. For updates text Gaza to 833-633-0604