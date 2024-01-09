The ACLU of Northern California is leading an effort to oppose Proposition E, which will appear on the March 5, 2024 primary ballot in San Francisco. Mayor London Breed introduced Proposition E, which relates to Police Department Policies and Procedures and Use of Technology.

If passed, this measure would weaken the police commission's oversight power, undermining the transparency and accountability San Francisco residents deserve from their police department, undercut the ordinance that protects residents from invasive government surveillance, and allow police to engage in dangerous high-speed car chases in pursuit of people suspected of committing low-level crimes.

Please register to join us for a Campaign Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 11 where you can learn more about Proposition E, ask questions, and hear from those who are directly impacted by this issue. On this form you can also express how you'd like to support our efforts leading up to the election. Thank you for committment.