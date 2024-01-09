San Francisco, Join ACLU NorCal and Oppose Proposition E
If passed, this measure would weaken the police commission's oversight power, undermining the transparency and accountability San Francisco residents deserve from their police department, undercut the ordinance that protects residents from invasive government surveillance, and allow police to engage in dangerous high-speed car chases in pursuit of people suspected of committing low-level crimes.
Please register to join us for a Campaign Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 11 where you can learn more about Proposition E, ask questions, and hear from those who are directly impacted by this issue. On this form you can also express how you'd like to support our efforts leading up to the election. Thank you for committment.
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.