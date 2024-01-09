From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Clara Board of Education Meeting: Ceasefire Resolution
Date:
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
1290 Ridder Park Dr.
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Help get the first ceasefire resolution approved in Santa Clara County! Attend the meeting on January 10th at 5:00pm, sign up to speak during public comments, arrive early and wear your kuffiyehs!
Email board members NOW to support item 6P: https://bit.ly/sccboeforpeace
Call to voice your support: 408-453-6500
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 9, 2024 10:14AM
