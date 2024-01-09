From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual event: No Tech for Apartheid Mass Call!
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Other
Angela
Zoom
Join us this Tuesday, January 9 at 5pm PT for our next #NoTechForApartheid mass call. We will discuss Google and Amazon's $1.2B contract with the Israeli government and military known as "Project Nimbus" and the tech worker-led campaign demanding these companies end the contract.
Please join us at t.ly/NotaMassCallReg to learn about the campaign and connect with other tech workers fighting to end our employers' complicity in the ongoing genocide of Palestinians.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/notechforapartheid/
