Virtual event: No Tech for Apartheid Mass Call!

Date:

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Join us this Tuesday, January 9 at 5pm PT for our next #NoTechForApartheid mass call. We will discuss Google and Amazon's $1.2B contract with the Israeli government and military known as "Project Nimbus" and the tech worker-led campaign demanding these companies end the contract.



Please join us at t.ly/NotaMassCallReg to learn about the campaign and connect with other tech workers fighting to end our employers' complicity in the ongoing genocide of Palestinians.