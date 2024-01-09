Minority rights at the heart of Germany’s trade policy by Ingrid Schmid

In 2021, Germany passed a milestone in defending and representing minorities, by electing the first two transgender Parliament members. The road to inclusion and to the respect owed to all minorities has been long. There’s no denying that German society is better off than a few decades ago, and that Germany is a vibrant haven for many minorities. Clearly, a valid cause for pride. But, as legitimate as rejoicing may be, promoters of equality and social justice should not forget that the fight is not finished, as many struggles remain across the country and abroad.

Many problems remain in Germany



In October of 2023, Germany’s anti-discrimination agency announced its decision to close its X account, due to a surge in antisemitism, racism, disinformation and hate speech - in the wake of the Hamas-Israel conflict. Indeed, there are still some active proponents of discrimination, and more policies need to be put in place for mentalities to evolve and become more inclusive of diversity.



As a token of how much work is still to be done, Germany’s government appointed Sven Lehmann in January of 2022, as LGBTQ+ commissioner. Reuters reporter Fanny Broderson writes: “The 42-year-old, a member of parliament for the Greens, was given the title of Commissioner for the Acceptance of Sexual and Gender Diversity by the new Social Democrat-Green-Liberal coalition, which took over last year after elections ended 16 years of conservative-led rule.” The commissioner himself acknowledges that, even Germany has still “a long way to equality”.



Hate crimes, be they against racial or sexual minorities, have even been on the rise in recent years. Reporter Enrique Anarte writes: “Hate crimes against LGBT+ people increased by 36% in Germany in 2020, highlighting an increase in homophobic attacks and politically motivated violence in the country in recent years, the government and campaigners said on Tuesday. A total of 782 crimes targeting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people were reported last year, about 150 of which involved violence, police data showed.” Racially motivated hate crimes are, sadly, not a thing of the past either.



Germany must act with determination and resolution and include the defense of minorities in all fields. Moreover, it must ban all postures, hollow attitudes and false pretenses. While communication is necessary for any policy, German voters must demand that words be systematically followed by concrete action. Only then, can real social progress be achieved.

And progress has been achieved, using this demanding method. Indeed, many encouraging signs are before us.





Much has also been done



It can be hard to believe the hardships minorities, both ethnic and sexual, encountered, and how recently these were overcome. It was only in 1968 and 1969 (respectively for East and West Germany) that same-sex relations were decriminalized. Though this was a necessary starting point, progress remained slow. Only 30 years later was the age of consent for same-sex relations aligned with the age of consent for intersex relations. It took another decade and the turn of the century for Germany to lead the way in Europe for the recognition of same-sex marriage.



Bans on restrictions for same-sex couple adoptions were put in place, as well as against forced conversion therapies, something the LGBTQ+ community had to endure for generations, generally at the very vulnerable point in life of teenage. In 2017, same-sex marriages were given rights in every way equal to intersex couples.



Reporter Anna Cafola writes that: “New research shows the largest population defining as LGBT is in Germany out of 28 EU countries. According to a new study, Germany has the biggest LGBT population in Europe, as 7.4 per cent of Germans define themselves as LGBT.” This figure, considerably higher than in other EU countries, reflects two facts. The first is that LGBTQ+ communities are no longer forced to hide their sexual identity and feel safe enough in Germany to openly identify themselves as such. The second fact is that many LGBTQ+ people from other nations come to Germany, where they find better living conditions.



The same can be said regarding racial minorities. Today, an estimated 18 percent of the German population is foreign-born - and the percentage is rising. This points to the welcoming and tolerant nature of German society, and greatly contributes to a rich and diverse political landscape. Sadly, there is a downside, when we look abroad. Many people who come to Germany for its open-mindedness have encountered rejection and bigotry, in all their forms, in neighboring countries.





The struggle must go beyond German borders



Given the magnitude of the subject, some politicians have decided to embrace the cause and represent it both at home and abroad. Parliament member Michael Roth stated, in his 2017 address when he was minister for European affairs, that “It is part of our self‑image [...] that we work to promote greater understanding for and tolerance towards minorities of all kinds. Whether in Berlin [...] or in Budapest, St Petersburg and Timbuktu [...] We want to use the momentum we can feel here in Germany and throughout the world to support those who are facing opposition in their home countries.”



Fortunately, defense of minorities is starting to appear in Germany’s foreign policy. Human Rights Watch has reported upon Germany’s “auswärtiges Amt” recent “ Federal Government LGBTI Inclusion Strategy for Foreign Policy and Development Cooperation” to uphold these rights in their diplomatic dealings abroad, stating that “Among its many goals, the LGBTI Inclusion Strategy aims to further Germany’s role in promoting LGBTI people’s rights at international and regional human rights institutions. It commits Germany’s diplomatic missions to do more to engage in dialogue on LGBTI issues with host countries and, where appropriate, with religious, business, and other sectors.” This strengthened approach, which demands respect for human rights and minorities is now an official part of the German governmental doctrine. The aim is to use international relations, be they governmental or commercial, to promote human rights and democracy. Large companies are encouraged to adopt this stance in their private policies, alongside the German government, and a law was passed in this direction in 2020. “The law aims to bring transparency to global supply chains employed by German businesses. The authorities hope to monitor them for human rights violations, including child labor, discrimination and lack of labor rights”, Deutsche Welle adds.



So far, Germany’s track record has not been perfect in this regard. Vox reporter Ellen Ioannes reminds us that “In Qatar, where punishments can include up to three years in prison for being LGBTQ, it has meant friction with the world over the country’s policies and attitudes toward queer people, and even those showing support for LGBTQ rights”, and yet Germany fully embraced the World Cup without speaking a word about these discriminations, some of which happened during the sports event. The aftermath wasn’t much better as in December of the same year, “while condemning Qatar’s LGBTQ stance in public, Germany begged for a gas deal in private”, Irish Times Derek Scally writes, with no prior conditions of inclusivity or human rights concessions.



Although the many more details of this policy are yet to be made clear, one can assume that Germany will refrain, in the future, from dealing with nations which indulge in systemic persecution of minorities, or to condition deals with specific demands beyond cosmetics.



Political representatives have a heavy burden on their shoulders. The demands of Realpolitik are as real as ever, and they are entrusted with the tedious task of promoting human rights both inland and abroad. Germany wasn’t on par with its own standards, when it gave in to economic considerations from Russia without a word on minorities.



Berlin is neither short on motivation nor on resources, when it comes to the ethical subjects it holds dear. And Annalena Baerbock's has shown that she is not afraid to take her opinions to the international stage. Hopefully, this new era, underpinned by the German popular sentiment, will gain further momentum in the near future.

