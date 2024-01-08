top
East Bay Education & Student Activism

Guantanamo 22nd Anniversary; "Torture Professor" John Yoo donating to Torture Survivors?

justice_for.jpeg
Date:
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
UC Berkeley Law School, outside 2763 Bancroft Way @ College Ave. (if raining, inside the law school).
UC Berkeley Law Professor John Yoo, who wrote the DOJ legal opinions for Bush and Cheney permitting torture, has been invited to donate a year’s salary (about $500,000) to the Guantanamo Survivors Fund, which has raised $92,000 so far. Professor Yoo is tenured and has been honored with an endowed chair at the law school. The Survivors Fund aims to help former Guantanamo prisoners who were released, and who were tortured and held without charge for up to 14 years. Former prisoners need medical care, rent, language classes, tuition, and job training in order to survive and were given NOTHING when they were released from Guantanamo by the US government, not even their belongings were returned that were confiscated when they were renditioned to Guantanamo.

Since Professor Yoo’s discredited and rescinded legal opinions enabled the Bush Administration to establish the U.S. torture program at Guantanamo and elsewhere, it is only fitting and expected that Yoo will contribute to help the men who were tortured at Guantanamo recover from their trauma. We will welcome this gesture of restitution by Professor Yoo in the spirit of restorative justice.

Delicious home-baked brownies, cupcakes and cookies will be sold to raise money for the Guantanamo Survivors Fund (https://www.nogitmos.org/guantanamo-survivors-fund). Join us and help distribute informational flyers and petitions to students calling for the prosecution of John Yoo for complicity in torture. Orange Guantanamo jumpsuits, handcuffs & crime scene tape will be on hand if needed for a citizens' arrest.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/sfguantanamo22
yoo_signs.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (844.8KB)
Prosecute Professor John Yoo for complicity in torture.
https://www.codepink.org/sfguantanamo22
