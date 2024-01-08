Pelosi: Call for Ceasefire! Stop Supporting Genocide!

Date:

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

Pelosi's, 2640 Broadway (@Divisadero), San Francisco



We will gather peacefully for a family-friendly rally to call out San Francisco's Member of Congress for her failure to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and for her continuing financial support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza. With 70% of the American public and 80% of Democrats in support of a ceasefire, Pelosi is ignoring her constituents and the nation and instead continues to fund lethal weapons for Israel to the tune of $ billions as it continues to bomb and starve the people of Gaza. U.S. taxpayers do not want to pay for the slaughter of innocent children, journalists, doctors and whole families, and instead want their taxes to pay for health care, housing, education, clean energy, public transportation and student debt relief. While people suffer and die on the streets of San Francisco for lack of healthcare and housing, Pelosi sends billions to Israel to kill thousands of children. Merchants of Death Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Grumman, Boeing and others are enjoying obscene profits from this slaughter. AIPAC is threatening members of Congress and accusing people who call for ceasefire anti-semitic. While Biden, Blinken and Austin are being sued by Palestinian families in Federal Court in San Francisco, and Israel is being charged with genocide by South Africa at the International Court of Justice, San Franciscans lack a Congressional Representative who cares about them or Palestinians.



Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi is allying with the rightwing against the majority of her constituents in supporting Israel's war on Gaza. Pelosi is complicit in the Israeli crime of genocide, just as she was complicit in U.S. torture at Abu Ghraib, Guantanamo and other torture sites.



We'll have signs and banners, please bring yours too. Musicians, bring music. Poets, bring poetry. Sidewalk chalking, children's activities, snacks and hot coffee available. Family-friendly; children and dogs welcome!

