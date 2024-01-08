From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bay Area Healthcare Workers Demand to Pass Ceasefire Resolution
Action at SF City Hall taken directly to Board Of Supervisors
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(Monday Jan. 8) - Over a hundred Bay Area healthcare workers descended on San Francisco's City Hall to demand that the Board of Supervisors pass the SF Ceasefire Resolution.
At 8:30 am, wearing their lab coats and scrubs, the medical professionals held a memorial to their many colleagues in Gaza that were murdered by Israel.
The held a "die-in", punctuated by squares of blood-red cloth.
The medical workers-protesters then went to the rules committee hearing where almost all lined up to contribute their public comments.
See all high resolution photos here.
