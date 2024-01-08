From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Elk Grove: Meet & Greet with David Mandel
Friday, January 12, 2024
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Other
Angela
A Seat at the Table
9257 Laguna Springs #130
Elk Grove, CA
Meet Congressional Candidate David Mandel who is calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the genocide.
For more information: info [at] aseatatthetablebooks.org
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/meet-greet-with-...
