top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/9/2024
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Fired SF SEIU 1021 Workers Press Conference & Rally to Get Their Jobs Back

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
workerswanttheirjobsback
Location Details:
SEIU 1021 SF UNION HALL @ 350 Rhode Island, SF
(Meet at the Kansas Side Entrance) Invite all Effected Members

Fired SF SEIU 1021 Workers Press Conference & Rally To Get Their Jobs Back
January 9, 2024 12:00 PM noon
SEIU 1021 Union Hall 350 Rhode Island
Meet At Kansas St. Entrance

PLEASE COME OUT AND VOICE YOUR CONCERNS!

Over 1000 Employees from the City and County of San Francisco were forced to retire or were fired. SEIU 1021 is not fighting for us as President, Theresa Rutherford threw us under the bus. SEIU 1021 is not defending its long time members as it took several hundreds of dollars from each member and they are not representing us, We need representation alike Alameda County under the same union. Alameda County now has their jobs back with back pay. We have to fight to get our due Justice!

SF is not honoring the rights to those terminated and forced to Retire their Jobs back. We demand that SEIU 1021 provide those affected by the Mandate as they did Alameda County!
This is Malicious, Illegal and Disrespectful. We are fighting for our livelihoods and demand fair justice for all!

PRESS CONFERENCE AND RALLY INFO

Time: 12:00 PM Noon

Date: January 9, 2024

SEIU 1021 UNION HALL @ 350 Rhode Island, SF
(Meet at the Kansas Side Entrance) Invite all Effected Members

workerswanttheirjobsback [at] gmail.com


Additional Media:

SF City Workers Against Firings Over Vaccine, Attacks on Civil Service & Outsourcing/Privatization
https://youtu.be/lNsnZM4Uads

"Thrown Under The Bus" Vaccinations, Terminations & Union Rights With SEIU 1021 SF Member Kim Cox
https://youtu.be/hLVPrBT_Obk
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 8, 2024 10:55AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code