Fired SF SEIU 1021 Workers Press Conference & Rally to Get Their Jobs Back
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Press Conference
workerswanttheirjobsback
SEIU 1021 SF UNION HALL @ 350 Rhode Island, SF
(Meet at the Kansas Side Entrance) Invite all Effected Members
Fired SF SEIU 1021 Workers Press Conference & Rally To Get Their Jobs Back
January 9, 2024 12:00 PM noon
SEIU 1021 Union Hall 350 Rhode Island
Meet At Kansas St. Entrance
PLEASE COME OUT AND VOICE YOUR CONCERNS!
Over 1000 Employees from the City and County of San Francisco were forced to retire or were fired. SEIU 1021 is not fighting for us as President, Theresa Rutherford threw us under the bus. SEIU 1021 is not defending its long time members as it took several hundreds of dollars from each member and they are not representing us, We need representation alike Alameda County under the same union. Alameda County now has their jobs back with back pay. We have to fight to get our due Justice!
SF is not honoring the rights to those terminated and forced to Retire their Jobs back. We demand that SEIU 1021 provide those affected by the Mandate as they did Alameda County!
This is Malicious, Illegal and Disrespectful. We are fighting for our livelihoods and demand fair justice for all!
PRESS CONFERENCE AND RALLY INFO
Time: 12:00 PM Noon
Date: January 9, 2024
SEIU 1021 UNION HALL @ 350 Rhode Island, SF
workerswanttheirjobsback [at] gmail.com
SF City Workers Against Firings Over Vaccine, Attacks on Civil Service & Outsourcing/Privatization
https://youtu.be/lNsnZM4Uads
"Thrown Under The Bus" Vaccinations, Terminations & Union Rights With SEIU 1021 SF Member Kim Cox
https://youtu.be/hLVPrBT_Obk
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 8, 2024 10:55AM
