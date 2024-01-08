Fired SF SEIU 1021 Workers Press Conference & Rally To Get Their Jobs BackJanuary 9, 2024 12:00 PM noonSEIU 1021 Union Hall 350 Rhode IslandMeet At Kansas St. EntrancePLEASE COME OUT AND VOICE YOUR CONCERNS!Over 1000 Employees from the City and County of San Francisco were forced to retire or were fired. SEIU 1021 is not fighting for us as President, Theresa Rutherford threw us under the bus. SEIU 1021 is not defending its long time members as it took several hundreds of dollars from each member and they are not representing us, We need representation alike Alameda County under the same union. Alameda County now has their jobs back with back pay. We have to fight to get our due Justice!SF is not honoring the rights to those terminated and forced to Retire their Jobs back. We demand that SEIU 1021 provide those affected by the Mandate as they did Alameda County!This is Malicious, Illegal and Disrespectful. We are fighting for our livelihoods and demand fair justice for all!PRESS CONFERENCE AND RALLY INFOTime: 12:00 PM NoonDate: January 9, 2024SEIU 1021 UNION HALL @ 350 Rhode Island, SF(Meet at the Kansas Side Entrance) Invite all Effected MembersAdditional Media:SF City Workers Against Firings Over Vaccine, Attacks on Civil Service & Outsourcing/Privatization"Thrown Under The Bus" Vaccinations, Terminations & Union Rights With SEIU 1021 SF Member Kim Cox