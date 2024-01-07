From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Seaside City Council Meeting: Ceasefire Resolution
Thursday, January 18, 2024
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Critical Mass
Angela
Seaside City Hall
440 Harcourt Ave
Seaside, CA
Join Monterey Palestine Solidarity and the Seaside community in demanding that the Seaside City Council pass a resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, immediate restoration of humanitarian aid to Palestinians, and an end to U.S. funding of the Israeli apartheid regime.
Flood Seaside's City Council members with emails demanding this resolution, and attend the January 18th City Council meeting to give public comment! Email templates in English and Spanish are on our website, along with details of the January 18th City Council meeting.
We'll see you at the City Council meeting!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/monterey_palesti...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 7, 2024 5:28PM
