San Pablo City Council Meeting: Ceasefire Resolution
Date:
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
San Pablo City Hall
1000 Gateway Ave
San Pablo, CA
OR
Zoom (see Linktree for Zoom link)
1000 Gateway Ave
San Pablo, CA
OR
Zoom (see Linktree for Zoom link)
Show up to San Pablo City Hall Meeting For Palestine! We are coming right back to the first city council meeting of the year and showing out as a community to share stories, concerns, poems, statements, information, and demand the city stand with Palestine!
An email link is available in our link-tree to email the San Pablo city council to consider a resolution!
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/peoplescommunitybayarea
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1dU1MKp-X8/?i...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 7, 2024 4:38PM
