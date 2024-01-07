San Francisco: March for Gaza!

Date:

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Civic Center Plaza

335 McAllister St

San Francisco, CA

ALL OUT FOR GAZA‼️



For three straight months, the people have been organizing, marching and demonstrating in support of Palestine. On November 4th, 2023 half a million people made history by conducting the largest march for Palestine in the history of the United States. And now, it is time to keep up the momentum and march once more.



As Israel continues to ramp up its attacks on Gaza, the West Bank and the broader region, it is imperative that we make our voices heard and put maximum pressure on the White House to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, an end to all US money & weapons to Israel, a lift of the siege on Gaza, and an end to the occupation!