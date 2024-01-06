End 22 Years of Ongoing Human Rights Violations--Close Gitmo Now!

Date:

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Gavrilah

Location Details:

San Francisco Ferry Building

One Ferry Building

San Francisco, California 94111

January 11, 2024, marks the 22nd anniversary since the opening of the military prison at Guantánamo Bay, where the United States has detained nearly 780 Muslim men and boys without charge or trial over the years.



Thirty Muslim men remain, most have never been charged with a crime despite spending decades behind bars, and none have ever had access to a fair trial. Sixteen men have long been cleared for release, some for as long as twenty years, while billions of dollars have been spent keeping them there.



Please join members of Amnesty International, World Can't Wait and human rights defenders around the world partaking in the Close Guantanamo Global Vigils and telling President Biden: ENOUGH! Stop the ongoing human rights abuses and Close Guantánamo NOW!



