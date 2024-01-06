From the Open-Publishing Calendar
End 22 Years of Ongoing Human Rights Violations--Close Gitmo Now!
Date:
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
San Francisco Ferry Building
One Ferry Building
San Francisco, California 94111
One Ferry Building
San Francisco, California 94111
January 11, 2024, marks the 22nd anniversary since the opening of the military prison at Guantánamo Bay, where the United States has detained nearly 780 Muslim men and boys without charge or trial over the years.
Thirty Muslim men remain, most have never been charged with a crime despite spending decades behind bars, and none have ever had access to a fair trial. Sixteen men have long been cleared for release, some for as long as twenty years, while billions of dollars have been spent keeping them there.
Please join members of Amnesty International, World Can't Wait and human rights defenders around the world partaking in the Close Guantanamo Global Vigils and telling President Biden: ENOUGH! Stop the ongoing human rights abuses and Close Guantánamo NOW!
For more information: https://www.andyworthington.co.uk/2024/01/...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 6, 2024 9:35PM
