San Francisco
Indybay
View events for the week of 1/11/2024
San Francisco Anti-War

End 22 Years of Ongoing Human Rights Violations--Close Gitmo Now!

sm_local_flyer_january_11_2024_2_.jpg
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
San Francisco Ferry Building
One Ferry Building
San Francisco, California 94111
January 11, 2024, marks the 22nd anniversary since the opening of the military prison at Guantánamo Bay, where the United States has detained nearly 780 Muslim men and boys without charge or trial over the years.

Thirty Muslim men remain, most have never been charged with a crime despite spending decades behind bars, and none have ever had access to a fair trial. Sixteen men have long been cleared for release, some for as long as twenty years, while billions of dollars have been spent keeping them there.

Please join members of Amnesty International, World Can't Wait and human rights defenders around the world partaking in the Close Guantanamo Global Vigils and telling President Biden: ENOUGH! Stop the ongoing human rights abuses and Close Guantánamo NOW!

For more information: https://www.andyworthington.co.uk/2024/01/...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 6, 2024 9:35PM
§San Francisco Close Gitmo Vigil
by Gavrilah
Sat, Jan 6, 2024 9:35PM
sm_gitmo_global_vigils_january_11th_2_.jpg
original image (1545x2000)
Global Vigils flyer
https://www.andyworthington.co.uk/2024/01/...
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
